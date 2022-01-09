Almost 6,000 Town fans were inside Stamford Bridge and they made sure everyone knew they were there, singing from minute one to the last.

Here’s what has been said about the Spireites’ day out in west London...

BBC SPORT

Spireites fans packed out the Shed End at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Phil McNulty said the atmosphere was ‘wonderfully enhanced by the noisy and colourful presence of around 6,000 Spireites fans.’

He said the ‘biggest cheers’ of the game came when Akwasi Asante found the back of the net.

"It was a moment of unforgettable, unconfined joy for Chesterfield and their fans - and fully merited for their tireless contribution to an entertaining FA Cup third round tie,” he reported.

“Spireites fans took over the entire Shed End...they were never silenced in support of manager James Rowe and his players."

DAILY MAIL

Oliver Holt focused on Chesterfield’s injustice against Middlesbrough in the semi-final 25 years ago.

"It had eaten at them since, especially as their fortunes plunged and took them out of the Football League,” Holt wrote.

“As the clock began to tick down, Asante seized his moment in the sun, the Chesterfield supporters went berserk and the pain of 25 years of seething injustice fell away.

“The roar from the 6,000 travelling fans in the Shed End echoed from one end of the King’s Road to the other.”

GUARDIAN

The newspaper reported that Chesterfield left Stamford Bridge with their dignity intact.

"And Akwasi Asante will always have a goal scored at the home of the reigning European champions. Chelsea still haven’t lost a third-round tie in the 21st century.”

DAILY MIRROR

The paper said that Chesterfield ‘far from disgraced themselves’ in front of their ‘vocal’ travelling fans.

"When Asante tapped into the net from a few yards late on it represented a victory of sorts for the Spireites,” they reported. “Asante's goal was the least they deserved.”

SKY SPORTS

