Recently released data shows that 796 people in Chesterfield are having affairs – a 20% fall from last year’s figure of 991.

According to the latest figures from IllicitEncounters.com, however, infidelity is rising in almost every other town across Derbyshire.

Alfreton had 1,117 cheats this year compared to 1,085 in 2021, and Belper saw an increase from 677 to 736. Matlock’s number of cheaters rose from 672 to 724, and in Dronfield, numbers grew from 427 to 451.

Bolsover had 379 cheaters, up from 355 last year, and Clay Cross also saw a rise from 255 to 271. Bakewell saw a jump from 125 to 140 cheaters, and Derby registered the highest number overall – increasing from 17,776 to 18,893.

This cheating map developed by Illicit Encounters is based on data from one million postcodes. The site also includes an interactive Infidelity Index allowing users to search a town, city or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in that area.

Jessica Leoni, a spokeswoman for Illicit Encounters, said that the cost of living crisis was likely to have contributed to this increase of infidelity.

“We have seen a big fall in affairs in Chesterfield but rises in other parts of Derbyshire. We expect figures to rise more later this year.

Chesterfield could well stake a claim to be Derbyshire’s most loyal town.

“The cost of living crisis will be a huge factor in boosting the numbers of affairs. Sex is one of the few things you can do which is free and is a good way to relieve stress.

“Fewer unhappy couples can afford to divorce because the cost of setting up two new homes is astronomical. Far cheaper to stay in an unhappy relationship and have a discreet affair.

