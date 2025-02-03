Chatsworth Park has been named among the top three family-friendly walks in the UK by TV personality and Countryfile host Helen Skelton.

Helen has worked with experts at GO Outdoors to compile the top ten list which looks at stand-out points of each route, such as playgrounds, wildlife and spaces to explore, and its length.

Listed at number three, the Chatsworth Park walk offers views of Chatsworth House from green fields, the opportunity to spot deer in the distance and the chance for children to meet and learn about farm animals in the estate’s farmyard. The three-mile walk gives young people plenty of open space for running and exploring, making Chatsworth Park an idyllic spot for the whole family.

Mum of three Helen, who is brand ambassador for GO Outdoors, said: “The outdoors is hugely important for improving physical health, mental well-being and making memories with family and friends. I love spending the weekend outside with the kids, cycling and exploring and see it as an opportunity to unplug from technology.

“Planning activities to do with the family during time outdoors, such as geocaching, collecting materials for crafting or playing ‘outdoor bingo’ can get your children involved in a walk, and help time to pass by quickly!

“The Great British Weather cannot always be relied on, so I recommend packing extra layers and waterproof jackets as well as a spare change of clothes for the way home.

For more information on the top ten family-friendly walks in the UK, go to https://blog.gooutdoors.co.uk/10-family-friendly-walks-in-the-uk/