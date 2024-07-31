Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chatsworth has introduced lower priced tickets for those currently receiving income support including Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

The tickets, priced at £3 for adults and £1 for children aged 3-16 years, include access to the house, garden, farmyard and playground.

Chatsworth House Trust, the charity responsible for caring for the house, collections, gardens, woodland and park, has announced the initiative to demonstrate its continuing commitment that Chatsworth is a place for everyone.

Tickets have now been made available throughout the summer season after a hugely positive response during a six-week trial period. One visitor commented: “I want to say a massive thank you for creating Universal Credit tickets. They will allow people like me to experience the amazing beauty of Chatsworth House and Garden. I have visited the area multiple times before but was never able to experience the inside of the grounds until today. It was so beautiful, relaxing and breath-taking, and an experience that will forever stay with me.”

Paul Hayes, head of visitor strategy at Chatsworth House Trust, added: “As a charity that is dedicated to preserving Chatsworth for everyone to enjoy, accessibility is one of our main priorities, and we are always looking at new ways to remove barriers to visiting.

“This year we have a programme of events around the theme of Celebrating Childhood, so it’s fantastic to hear that so many families are already benefiting from the new tickets.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience Chatsworth if they would like to, and we hope these tickets will allow even more people to do just that.”

Universal Credit tickets are available for those who currently receive one or more of the following: Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance.

The tickets are only available to purchase online in advance, and proof of eligibility is required at the entrance on the day of your visit.