Chesterfield based charity BrightLife will be hosting their annual BrightLife Champions Against Loneliness Awards, at Casa Hotel, on February 17

The event auction, sponsored by John Pye Auctions, has a variety of items donated from local companies with all proceeds from the auction helping to raise much needed funds for the charity.

The funds raised will help them to continue the great work which they do in preventing loneliness and isolation amongst older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover, and north east Derbyshire.

Chesterfield Casa Hotel will host the event

Lots donated to the auction include an Eden Hall Spa Day for two worth over £500, courtesy of John Pye Auctions. This spa day experience includes two 60-minute treatments available at the spa as well as access to the wellness suite, classes, outdoor activities, and the spa boutique. The voucher includes a delicious three course lunch for both guests to enjoy at the spa’s restaurant 'Taste of Eden'.

Other items which have been generously donated and available within the live auction include a signed Chesterfield FC shirt, donated by 1866 Sport; hiring a BMW car for the weekend worth £1,000, donated by Stratstone BMW Chesterfield; a one-night stay for two at Casa Hotel including breakfast which is worth £180, courtesy of Casa Hotel, and a Dell Laptop worth £700, as donated by SBK Computers.

As with many live auctions, there will be a top item available. An Apple watch will be available to bid on and the winning bidder will get a top quality 40 mm Apple watch with a silver aluminium case and white sport band - another item generously donated by SBK Computers.

BrightLife is a local, Chesterfield based charity dedicated to preventing loneliness and isolation amongst older people living in Chesterfield, Bolsover, and North east Derbyshire. Their mission is to help 500 people move away from isolation and loneliness in the surrounding communities.