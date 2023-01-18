Controversial Calow affordable housing development refused

A total of 19 people spoke against the 36 homes proposed for land ton the north of The Homestead at Dark Lane, Calow, at a meeting of North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee in addition to scores of objections online, including one from MP Mark Fletcher.

The application by Stancliffe Homes Ltd was initially for 65 homes, but this figure was reduced to 36 properties, all of which would be affordable.

The first objector to speak was Jason Flaxman, who lives opposite the site, he said: “I’m a resident who feels very stressed and upset over this planning application and it’s caused me numerous sleepless nights.

“There’s been a gas extraction in 2014 numerous housing development planning applications, which has made us a strong resilient group.

“We’re fed up with developers looking to make money on our beautiful land.”

Numerous neighbours spoke after him, addressing concerns over road safety, congestion, loss of green space and development outside the settlement boundary.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, agent Katrina Hulse stated: “The applicant Stancliffe Homes has worked proactively with officers to achieve an acceptable scheme.

“The main change from the originally submitted scheme is reduction in the developable area of the site, reduction in the maximum number of dwellings to be accommodated on the site from 65 to 36 dwellings, change fro a market housing scheme ot a 100 per cent affordable scheme.

“We are all aware of the significant and urgent need for good quality affordable homes across the country and the housing assessment carried out to support this application found over 30 applications for every affordable home that became available in the ward.”

Councillor Peter Elliott commented: “I’m taking a lot of reconnaissance of the 19 people who’ve been and spoken, and not one of them repeated themselves, every single one brought in a different reason, they all live there, they brought in a different reason why we should turn it down.

“I look at that with the people that live there and I can’t hand on heart say that development is in the right place at all.”

But committee vice chairman Councillor Alan Powell disagreed, stating: “I heard the same thing again and again, they were throwing the kitchen sink at it to be honest, coming up with anything at all which had no relevance in terms of planning policy.

“I think it was summed up for me by one of the witnesses who said ‘residents like it the way it is’, now if we were all to take that attitude everything would just die wouldn’t it?”

He added that it was a ‘tremendous opportunity’ to have affordable homes, however Councillor William Armitage questioned whether developer would back track on its pledge to make the entire development affordable further down the line.

Committee chairman Councillor Diana Ruff gave her backing to the plans, saying it was not often they as a council was offered a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme, and she believed Stancliffe Homes’ build quality and layout to be ‘superb’.