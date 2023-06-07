Celebrate the life of pioneering railway engineer George Stephenson with special event

George Stephenson re-enactment at last year's event

A special event, complete with a George Stephenson re-enactor, will allow visitors to Chesterfield to learn more about his life and celebrate his connections to the community.

The event, held on Saturday, June 17, continues a successful partnership between Chesterfield Museum and Holy Trinity Church. The church is George Stephenson’s final resting place with a memorial and stunning stained-glass window, commissioned by his son Robert, on display.

Stephenson, who died at Tapton House in 1848, is often remarked as the ‘father of railways’ and had a plaque unveiled in his memory in 2015.

This year’s event – running between 10am and 4pm – promises fun for all the family with talks, children’s activities, and the chance to explore objects such as a model of the famous rocket and a replica cucumber straightener. There will be handling objects and Victorian costumes to try.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “After partnering successfully with the church last year to host this event, I’m delighted that we are able to work with them again to help local people learn more about Stephenson and his time in Chesterfield. This is a fantastic event for the whole family to come along and enjoy.”

George Stephenson’s son followed in his footsteps and played a major role in the Stockton and Darlington Railway as well as the London and Birmingham Railway. He also served as MP for Whitby, in north Yorkshire, from 1847 until his death in 1859.

Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “It’s great to be working with Chesterfield Museum to help local people connect with our town’s heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity to talk about George Stephenson and show both his final resting place and the incredible stained-glass window that was commissioned in his honour. I hope lots of people come along because there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy.”