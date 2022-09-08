Caring residents from Chesterfield mental health rehabilitation home take part in daily litter picks to support the community

During the week the group walks along Ashgate Road and around Queen’s Park or Monkey Park clearing litter from the area.

They are residents of Goldhill House, a residential home on Ashgate Road in Chesterfield, which opened its doors in June 2021.

Lois Moir, 26, administrator at Goldhill House, said: “We did a bit of gardening for our front garden, and all our clients were excited about it. I called up the council to see if there is something more we could get more involved in outdoors and it just started from there.”

The council has provided Goldhill House with equipment for litter picking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council proposed the litter picking and offered to provide the necessary equipment. Lois and her manager, Sophia Francis discussed the idea with the residents during their weekly meeting and everybody was happy about the plan. Soon the team got equipment from the council and started their morning walks.

Lois said: “All of the clients were so excited and we began to do area clean ups on our morning mindfulness walks which we do every morning. We began to do this around the start of August and now do this four or five days a week.”

Sophia Francis, a manager at the Goldhill House added: “We are incredibly proud of our clients and the work that they have been doing within their community. We feel that Goldhill House has been a brilliant place for our clients to grow personally and socially while becoming more independent.

“The work that is being done allows the clients to find therapeutic activities not just in their home, but also within their community which impacts their mental health very positively. We are a part of the Aspire mental health and care family and we are proud to represent this in Chesterfield and to make a positive impact in our town on behalf of aspire.”

The Goldhill House team picks litter around Chesterfield four or five times every week.

One of the residents of the Goldhill House who takes part in the litter picking sessions said: “I like to go out with everyone in the morning. It's nice to tidy up places so it's better for when people go there. I like to see the difference when we’ve done some cleaning up in places.”

Lois added: “Everyone is happy that they can give back to the community and clean up the local area. Some of our residents are new to Chesterfield and have a chance to explore the town. It also gives the clients something to focus on, a nice distraction and it is something what gets them out of the community, which really helps with their mental health.

"Our staff also enjoy doing this as gives them a chance to do an activity with the clients that everyone enjoys and makes us all happy. Even myself and management have been getting involved as we enjoy going down to the parks with the residents when we can get out of the office to be a part of it. Our home manager is never afraid to get her hands dirty and encourages all staff to get involved in positive activities.”