Care home in north Derbyshire town wins planning permission for new summer house
Proposals to erect a timber building in the rear garden of 23 Cecil Road, Dronfield have been approved by North East Derbyshire District Council.
The planned building measures 3.2m by 3.8m with an overall height of 2.6m will be used as a summer house and sensory room. Its location will be 5.3m from the shared boundary with No. 21 and 9m from No. 25. A report to the council said: “Given the separation distance along with the size of the summer house, officers are of the view that no significant harm would arise as a result to the amenity of the neighbouring properties.”
