A residential care home for adults with mental and physical disabilities is in line for a new summer house after the granting of planning permission.

The planned building measures 3.2m by 3.8m with an overall height of 2.6m will be used as a summer house and sensory room. Its location will be 5.3m from the shared boundary with No. 21 and 9m from No. 25. A report to the council said: “Given the separation distance along with the size of the summer house, officers are of the view that no significant harm would arise as a result to the amenity of the neighbouring properties.”