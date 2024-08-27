Care home in north Derbyshire town wins planning permission for new summer house

Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:57 BST
Proposed site in the rear garden of 23 Cecil Road, Drnfield for the new timber building which will serve as a summer house and sensory roomProposed site in the rear garden of 23 Cecil Road, Drnfield for the new timber building which will serve as a summer house and sensory room
A residential care home for adults with mental and physical disabilities is in line for a new summer house after the granting of planning permission.

Proposals to erect a timber building in the rear garden of 23 Cecil Road, Dronfield have been approved by North East Derbyshire District Council.

The planned building measures 3.2m by 3.8m with an overall height of 2.6m will be used as a summer house and sensory room. Its location will be 5.3m from the shared boundary with No. 21 and 9m from No. 25. A report to the council said: “Given the separation distance along with the size of the summer house, officers are of the view that no significant harm would arise as a result to the amenity of the neighbouring properties.”

