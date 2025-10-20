Greetings cards and giftware business Cardzone is closing its High Street shop in Chesterfield.

The store is offering 20% off items, with a poster in the window stating “Everything must go”. The Derbyshire Times has contacted the company asking when the shop will close and how many employees will be affected.

This latest blow to Chesterfield’s retail industry comes just three weeks after Claire’s Accessories announced a closing down sale at its shop in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

Cardzone began shutting down shops in 2023 with outlets in Kirkby in Ashfield and Beeston among the casualties that year.

The family business was founded in Sheffield 20 years ago and has more than 60 shops across the country. Cardzone is part of a larger company, Pillarbox Designs which acquired Clinton Cards in March 2024. Clinton Cards, which operated two shops in Chesterfield, closed 38 unprofitable outlets across the country at a cost of more than 300 jobs during the financial year which ended in June 2024. That financial year saw Clinton Cards record a pre-tax profit of £8.1million from a £5.4m loss in the previous 12 months.