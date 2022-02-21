Caravan and motorhome accessory shop will open in Chesterfield

Kimberley – The Caravan and Motorhome People has refurbished a rundown building on the former engineering site at Holbeck Close, off Brimington Road, which it bought last year.

The company is aiming to launch its new shop by the end of March.

Chris Lowe, managing director at Kimberley, said: “We have completely refurbished the building that was in dilapidated condition when we bought the site, which has resulted in a welcoming environment we’re proud to share with staff and customers.

Kimberley Chesterfield began trading in October 2021 at a 1.6-hectare site at Holbeck Close, off Brimington Road.

“There are also the outside areas of the site that needed work since we moved in and we’re pleased to have recently completed the laying of a hard standing surface for our expanded display area, which will soon enable us to display around 100 leisure vehicles of various shapes and sizes.

"Our Chesterfield branch has made great progress since opening towards the end of last year and we’re delighted to be welcoming more people to the site in the coming months."

With December’s towing legislation now allowing anyone with a full driving licence to tow a caravan weighing up to 3,500kg, Kimberley expect a flood of younger families and new customers as the spring travel season approaches.

Chris said: “Many British caravanners are still fearful of travelling overseas with the pandemic still influencing travel, so we expect UK staycations to remain high on the agenda this Spring. To support customers in getting the most out of their holidays we are excited to advise new customers on the very best accessories and models for 2022 travel.”

John Ivell, operations manager at Kimberley Chesterfield, said: “2022 looks set to be another record-breaking year for UK staycations and being able to take your home on wheels away is increasingly capturing the interest of younger families in particular. Many of our new customers that we have met during the last couple of years have taken advantage of the great outdoors and enjoyed the modern equipment found in caravans and motorhomes.

“By visiting our site in Chesterfield, people are entering the gateway to the Peak District and a number of caravan and motorhome sites in the area await – such as the local Caravan and Motorhome Club site which is no more than a 20-minute journey from us. With our new accessory shop opening soon, we’re positioned perfectly for people to drop by ahead of a day out or weekend away in the area.”

Committed to building relationships in the local community and maintaining its history of being a conscientious business, Kimberley is sponsoring the Local Hero of the Year award at the Chesterfield FC Community Awards set to take place in April.

For more information on what the caravan and motorhome company can offer, visit www.kimberleycaravans.co.uk