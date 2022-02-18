The Batch House will be the first venue of its kind in Chesterfield.

The bars and eateries at Chesterfield’s latest development are getting ready to open their doors to customers next month.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:38 pm

The Batch House, a food hall based at the Glass Yard on Sheffield Road, will open for business on Tuesday, March 1.

Excitement is growing as the project nears completion, and these nine photos show Chesterfield residents what to expect from the town’s newest venue.

1. The Batch House

The Batch House, a food hall with two bars and a range of different vendors, will open on Tuesday, March 1.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Four Eyes Bakery

Stuart Griffin and Matthew Rhodes are running the Four Eyes Bakery, which will offer a menu of products from their wholesale patisserie in Rotherham along with breads, coffees and pizzas.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. John Tompkins- invested in six units

John Tompkins is opening six different units in the food hall. These will include Bubba Bar, which will offer tapas and small plates from around the world, and Marco’s, which will be dishing up Portuguese street food. John will also be running Annabelle’s, a wine and Prosecco bar.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Hakan Kilic- Brill Burger

Hakan Kilic will be bringing his gourmet burgers to the Batch House after the success of his restaurant in Sheffield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

