Excitement is growing as the project nears completion, and these nine photos show Chesterfield residents what to expect from the town’s newest venue.
1. The Batch House
The Batch House, a food hall with two bars and a range of different vendors, will open on Tuesday, March 1.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Four Eyes Bakery
Stuart Griffin and Matthew Rhodes are running the Four Eyes Bakery, which will offer a menu of products from their wholesale patisserie in Rotherham along with breads, coffees and pizzas.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. John Tompkins- invested in six units
John Tompkins is opening six different units in the food hall. These will include Bubba Bar, which will offer tapas and small plates from around the world, and Marco’s, which will be dishing up Portuguese street food. John will also be running Annabelle’s, a wine and Prosecco bar.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Hakan Kilic- Brill Burger
Hakan Kilic will be bringing his gourmet burgers to the Batch House after the success of his restaurant in Sheffield.
Photo: Brian Eyre