Car seized in Chesterfield after driver’s ‘admin errors’
Police have been praised after they seized a car in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:29 pm
The vehicle was seized on Sanforth Street, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Officers said: “No insurance. No driving licence. Plate doesn’t match the car. All admin errors apparently. #SEIZED”
In response to the seizure, one Twitter user said: “Great work for taking another one off the roads.”
Commenting on the alleged ‘admin errors’, another person said: “Excuses excuses.”
“Crush it!” someone else suggested.