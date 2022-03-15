Car seized in Chesterfield after driver’s ‘admin errors’

Police have been praised after they seized a car in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:29 pm

The vehicle was seized on Sanforth Street, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Officers said: “No insurance. No driving licence. Plate doesn’t match the car. All admin errors apparently. #SEIZED”

In response to the seizure, one Twitter user said: “Great work for taking another one off the roads.”

Commenting on the alleged ‘admin errors’, another person said: “Excuses excuses.”

“Crush it!” someone else suggested.