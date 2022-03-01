‘Tins and Telephones’ campaign launched to collect tinned food for Chesterfield Foodbank

Dronfield-based Paperclip has launched its ‘Tins and Telephones’ campaign to collect as many tins of tuna, processed meats and other foods as possible for Chesterfield Foodbank.

Throughout March the firm, which provides telephone answering services to businesses across the UK, will be taking donations of tinned goods.

The team has also set up a Just Giving page for those who wish to donate monies for Chesterfield Foodbank to purchase tins of food.

Anne Batty, Paperclip’s managing director, said: “I met Roisin from Chesterfield Foodbank at a business networking event and was blown away by the work the Foodbank is doing for disadvantaged families at this difficult time.

"With food inflation and, in particular, the huge increase in energy costs, every family is currently feeling the squeeze.”

Roisin Williams–O’Gorman, activities lead at Chesterfield Foodbank, said: “Chesterfield Foodbank is staffed by a tremendous team of volunteers. We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry.

"Our objective is to provide nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us. Tinned tuna, processed meats and other foods are a huge help to us because they are nutritious and easy to store.

"The Paperclip ‘Tins and Telephones’ campaign is a really great idea. I’d like to thank Anne and her colleagues for their support.”

People wishing to donate items can call the Paperclip donation hotline on 01246 38877.

Donations can be dropped off at Paperclip’s Dronfield office at Dronfield Court, or the team are able to collect items.

Monetary donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anne-batty2.