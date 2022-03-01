Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner announces action on illegal encampments

Angelique Foster has been joined by North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and officers from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) to agree terms for a ‘rapid reaction taskforce’.

This promises to make it easier – and quicker – for organisations to intervene in response to illegal encampments

Ms Foster said: “Illegal encampments cause significant concern among our communities in North East Derbyshire and we must respond accordingly.

“This is an issue that impacts on more than one agency and it is critical we implement a coordinated response.

“The taskforce has been developed to ensure swift action.

“I expect it to reduce community tension and concern quickly and effectively as soon as it is reported.”

Mr Rowley said: “Local residents have a right to expect that illegal encampments are dealt with in a timely and proportionate manner and so I strongly welcome the preemptive work of Angelique on this important issue.

“To have this protocol in place will, I hope, allow future issues to be dealt with in a more coordinated, and rapid, way."

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, deputy leader of NEDDC, added: "I know that illegal encampments can cause significant concern to local residents.

“So, I welcome the new taskforce and plan we've put in place to clearly signpost and update everyone involved.