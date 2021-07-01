Call for action on speeding drivers in Chesterfield suburb before someone is 'seriously injured'

People living in Hasland say they are getting fed up of speeding motorists ‘thrashing’ through the village during the day and night – and getting away with it.

Residents claim the issue is most severe around Hasland Road – where the speed limit is 20mph in some parts – with many drivers whizzing straight over crossings even when they are in use.

Dave Whyld, 52, who has lived in the area for around 15 years said: “It gets worse when there's roadworks through the village. We’ve just got rid of gas works last week but it’s just horrendous.

Pictured are the recent Hasland Road roadworks, during which resident Dave Whyld said the issue with speeding drivers got worse

"Nobody seems to take any notice of the zebra crossings at all, it’s terrible. It’s been going about two or three years.

"It just happens that often where you’re half way across the crossing and someone comes flying across it. It’s not just the one onto the park but it’s also the one that’s across the green to the other side of the village.

"Whenever I emailing or messaging the roads policing unit or the safer neighbourhood team, it’s just like ‘what do you want us to do, there’s only a certain number of teams and we can’t be everywhere all at once’.

"You’re just constantly waiting for that lethal accident to happen.”

Dave recently took to Twitter to plead for a mobile speed camera team in Hasland “before someone is seriously injured”.

Resident Amanda Fisher joined the calls and shared her own experience of speeding motorists in the village.

She said: “I have been nearly hit by speeding drivers. Especially near the crossing to the park, they don't even stop. Hasland Road is a race track especially at night and day. I’ve lost count how many times cars have run through a red light.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said speeding and general concerns about driving are a priority.

They added: “Following reports of speeding on Mansfield Road officers conducted a spot check with a speed gun but did not find any vehicles travelling over the speed limit.

“The individual who expressed concerns about speeding was offered the opportunity to help set up a Community Speed Watch team – where people from the local area, with the support of officers, monitor speeds of vehicles using radar speed detection devices.

“Vehicles that are found to be driving in excess of the speed limit are referred to the force with the aim of educating drivers to reduce their speed. In cases where education is blatantly ignored and evidence of repeat or excessive offences are noted, enforcement and prosecution may follow.

“The programme also helps identify areas where other tactics may be able to be put in place, such as traffic calming measures and fixed speed cameras.

“At present there are not enough volunteers for a speed watch presence to be maintained, however, I would urge anyone who is concerned about speeding in the area to get in touch with the local safer neighbourhood team to learn how they can help support the initiative.”