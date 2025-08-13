Cafe/micropub plan for vacant hair salon premises in Derbyshire town

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:10 BST
A vacant hair and beauty salon is poised for a makeover in which the premises would be restyled as a cafe/micropub.

Andy Slater, who runs Sip & Socialise, has applied to Bolsover District Council for the change of use of 61 Main Street, Shirebrook.

He proposes to open The In-Between cafe/micropub every day of the week including bank holidays, from 9am until 11pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Slater states that cosmetic changes to the interior decor and furniture would be the only work done on the building.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:CafeDerbyshireShirebrook
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice