Cafe/micropub plan for vacant hair salon premises in Derbyshire town
Andy Slater, who runs Sip & Socialise, has applied to Bolsover District Council for the change of use of 61 Main Street, Shirebrook.
He proposes to open The In-Between cafe/micropub every day of the week including bank holidays, from 9am until 11pm.
Mr Slater states that cosmetic changes to the interior decor and furniture would be the only work done on the building.
