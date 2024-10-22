Cafe and sandwich shop, launderette and sunbeds plan for Derbyshire village
Laura Parry of Spa Croft, Tibshelf has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to change the use of 172 High Street, Stonebroom.
Her plans are focused on the ground floor only where she wants to create the cafe/sandwich shop at the front and split the remaining space at the rear to house sunbeds and a launderette in separate areas.
Mrs Parry’s application reads: “At the moment there is a flat located on the first floor, this is directly above the ground floor shop. I am not looking to occupy or make any changes to the first floor.”
However, Alexsandra Hunter who lives next door has lodged an objection to the plan. She wrote: “The building has already changed from a small local post office to an alcohol seller and multiple flats. There is no parking at all with this building and one drive which we share ownership of and is used only for access by both properties. The street parking is incredibly limited and also used by the church opposite. I do not see how so many businesses as well as the flats that are already tenanted could possibly work. There just isn't the infrastructure or need for it. This is a quiet end of a residential street.”
The council’s decision on the application is pending.
