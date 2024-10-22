Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last orders could be in the pipeline for a shop selling beer and wine in a Derbyshire village where there are plans to convert the premises into a cafe and sandwich shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Parry of Spa Croft, Tibshelf has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to change the use of 172 High Street, Stonebroom.

Her plans are focused on the ground floor only where she wants to create the cafe/sandwich shop at the front and split the remaining space at the rear to house sunbeds and a launderette in separate areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Parry’s application reads: “At the moment there is a flat located on the first floor, this is directly above the ground floor shop. I am not looking to occupy or make any changes to the first floor.”

A cafe and sandwich shop is planned for these premises in Stonebroom, provided the applicant is granted change of use permission.

However, Alexsandra Hunter who lives next door has lodged an objection to the plan. She wrote: “The building has already changed from a small local post office to an alcohol seller and multiple flats. There is no parking at all with this building and one drive which we share ownership of and is used only for access by both properties. The street parking is incredibly limited and also used by the church opposite. I do not see how so many businesses as well as the flats that are already tenanted could possibly work. There just isn't the infrastructure or need for it. This is a quiet end of a residential street.”

The council’s decision on the application is pending.