Britain’s oldest man celebrates his 110th birthday on Christmas Eve – with a wartime theme party in Derbyshire

Britain’s oldest man, who survived being shot during the D-Day landings, will celebrate his 110th birthday on Christmas Eve – with a wartime theme party in Derbyshire

Donald Rose served as a sniper and Desert Rat in North Africa, Belgium, Holland and Germany during World War Two. He also did his duty with the Queen's Royal Regiment and earned a number of medals during his service.

Among these was the Legion D'Honneur - France's highest honour. Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Légion d'honneur is one of the most famous decorations in the world.

While membership in the Légion is technically restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds may receive the honour.

Donald was born on Christmas Eve, 1914, the same year Britain was plunged into the First World War.

This year, the sprightly centenarian will celebrate his milestone birthday with a wartime theme party at his care home in Ilkeston, in Derbyshire.

He previously joked that his long life was down to his insides being 'pickled' by drinking sea water and eating dog biscuits during the war.

Mayor of Erewash Kate Fennelly, who will present him with a specially made cake, hailed him as “amazing and wonderful”.

She said: “Donald is a lovely character – and a true national treasure. The borough is proud to cherish him as its most senior resident.”

In May this year Donald was honoured with a special Spitfire flyover as part of a series of events to commemorate World War Two.

Carer Naomi Allsop said: "He's the oldest World War Two veteran in the UK - you learn about it at school, but being with him is something else.

"He thinks the men that fell are the heroes, and he doesn't see himself as one because he lived and they didn't. He's so lovely, he likes to sing a lot and tells funny stories. I've known Donald since he came to the home and we've been best friends ever since.

"He says there's no secret to living a long life - but reckons his insides have been 'pickled' by drinking sea water and eating dog biscuits during the war."

Donald has lived at the care home since 2020 and has one grandchild and three great-grandchildren. Donald’s son David, who is in his 70s, said simply: “He’s my father, he’s my hero.”

Before arriving at Canal Vue, he had lived in Westcott, Surrey with his late wife Jeannette of 55 years before moving to Derbyshire in 2000 when she passed away.

Surrey-born Donald was born on Christmas Eve 1914 and signed up to the British Army as a 25-year-old in 1939.

He served in the Queen’s Royal Regiment, in Guilford, with the 7th Armoured Brigade and fought on the front-line during World War Two.

Donald joined the Eighth Army as a ‘Desert Rat’ under Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery in Africa and as part of the liberation of Italy and France.

His festive birthday celebrations come weeks after Donald attended a glittering London bash for The Not Forgotten veterans’ charity.