Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the Derby count alone of the East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayoral Election, at Derby Arena, Claire Ward secured a considerable 19,595 votes after an announcement was made after 3pm, today, May 3, following the May 2 election.

Conservative Ben Bradley secured 9,932 Reform UK’s Alan Graves got 7,974,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Party member Frank Adlington-Stringer got 4,566, Liberal Democrat Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville got 1,930, and Independent Matt Relf got 1,669.

Pictured is Derby Arena before the election results for the first EMCCA Mayor were announced, taken by LDR Jon Cooper

The Nottinghamshire EMCCA Mayoral count and the total and final election count are yet to be announced.

Labour's Claire Ward, of Newark and Sherwood, is chairperson of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust which runs Sutton’s King's Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals and she is also a former Labour Party MP for Watford.

She has stated that she wants to get a grip on roads and support high streets with new money and build homes while tackling homelessness and boosting tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Mrs Ward's pledges in her campaign, according to the Labour List website, she also said she wants to establish a green growth fund to create new green jobs.

EMCCA Mayoral voting turnouts across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have been released as below with the overall voter turnout standing at 27.6per cent.