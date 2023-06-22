Brave Derbyshire police officers, who put their own lives in danger to save woman, receive award

Police Constable Nick Burgin, Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, Police Constable Ian Wheelwright and Police Community Support Officer Ben Murray have been given a Divisional Commendation for their actions in February.

The officers worked together to forcibly remove a woman from the railway lines in Wingerworth, just prior to the passing of a high-speed train.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, who is in charge of policing in North Derbyshire, said: “Working together as a team, they used their rapport, skills and local knowledge to swiftly find her, physically get to her and bring her to safety and out of harm’s way.

(From the left) Police Constable Nick Burgin, Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, Police Constable Ian Wheelwright and Police Community Support Officer Ben Murray have been given a Divisional Commendation yesterday, on Wednesday, June 21.