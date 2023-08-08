Voeberg Hospitality directors Emily and Ryan Smith outside the Holywell Hotel site.

Voeberg Hospitality proposes to create nine apartments for holiday lets and use by business travellers in Georgian buildings across the road from the Holywell Cross car park and Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.

The company’s £1.2million investment in the town will see the conversion of two former offices at 39 and 39A Holywell Street and a neighbouring former hairdressers at 41 Holywell Street to form the new Holywell Hotel.

Eight one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment will be created for use as short-stay accommodation ranging from two days to 90 days.

Minor alterations to the exterior of the building will include the repair and replacement of windows, all of which will be timber framed.

Commenting on the application, Chesterfield and District Civic Society wrote: “The applicants are not proposing any changes which will damage the external appearance of the property and the interiors have already been extensively altered, removing most original features of interest. The end-result should be a considerable improvement.”