Voeberg Hospitality is aiming to invest £1.2million into the town with its proposal to create nine apartments for holiday lets and use by business travellers.

A change of use planning application has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council to convert two former offices at 39 and 39A Holywell Street and the neighbouring former hairdressers at 41 Holywell Street.

The Grade II listed Georgian buildings – opposite the Holywell Cross car park and Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre – would be sensitively converted into one two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom apartments for use as short-stay accommodation and be called Holywell Hotel.

Voeberg Hospitality directors Emily and Ryan Smith outside the Holywell Hotel site.

Emily Smith, director of Sheffield based Voeberg Hospitality, said: “The Holywell Hotel development offers an opportunity to bring a high-quality boutique apartment hotel to an area of Chesterfield town centre that needs investment to bring historic empty buildings back into everyday use.

“The location of the Northern Gateway, with its good links to Chesterfield railway station, offers the opportunity to attract visitors and business travellers wanting to visit the Crooked Spire in Chesterfield, as well as the Peak District National Park and South Yorkshire.

“While Chesterfield has existing hotels and B&Bs we believe there is an unmet need in the local market for a boutique apartment hotel of this type. We intend to work with other local businesses to create cross-promotional opportunities for the benefit of our guests.”

The plans submitted to the borough council, whose decision on the application is pending, seek permission to make some minor structural alterations while predominantly keeping the overall layout of the three buildings. There will be considerable investment to repair the buildings, including restoring the sash windows, renovating the doors and conserving all the listed features.

Working alongside Covest Architecture and Planning and Design Group, each property would be converted to provide three self-serviced apartments, with a bedroom, kitchen, dining and bathroom facilities.

Instead of having a traditional reception desk, the apartments would operate as a ‘smart hotel’ with self check-ins, keyless entry and a digital portal to provide guests with relevant information about their stay.

Guests would have access to an outdoor amenity space, cycle storage and laundry facilities.

Emily added: “My husband, Ryan, and I began investing in property in Scotland five years ago. Last year, we took the decision to move our family and business to this area and have continued to invest and develop residential properties in Chesterfield.

“We chose to invest in Chesterfield because it is a growing and forward-looking place, while also being a historic market town. The people of Chesterfield have a very open and welcoming approach and seem keen to assist businesses that support the sustainability of the town centre.

“We look forward to making a contribution to that growth by bringing another part of the town centre back into active use through the development of Holywell Hotel.”

