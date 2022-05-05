Boots store in Chesterfield to host fundraising event to celebrate one year anniversary of improved beauty hall

Members of the public are being invited to buy tickets for the event in celebration of the in-store beauty hall at Boots on Low Pavement on June 7.

Taking place from 6.15pm, it will feature a catwalk and will give attendees the opportunity to try a range of beauty treatments such as hand massages and facials, as well as shop special offers which will be available on the night.

Assistant Beauty Manager Joanna Proll said the hope is to have around 300 customers in attendance on the night, with a portion of the proceeds raised from ticket sales going to support the work of Ashgate Hospicecare.

The event is being hosted by the beauty department at Boots, Low Pavement, Chesterfield

She said: “We thought actually, people have been through three years of not being able to do anything because of Covid, everybody is fed up and wanting to get out so why don’t we do it as an evening event which we bring customers to.

"We’ve all got connections with Ashgate Hospice and people that have used that service so we thought it’d be great to sell tickets, raise funds for Ashgate Hospice, do a presentation on the night and actually, everybody wins because we get a bit of publicity and people to know about our lovely beauty hall and Ashgate Hospice will hopefully get about £1,500 from it.

"The customers will have a lovely evening where they get a goody bag. There’s going to be a demonstation, Peak Radio are involved, there's going to be refreshments so it’s going to be a nice evening.

"It’s something that I’ve organised so it’s completely local to our store in Chesterfield and is going to be something for the people of Chesterfield.”

The Boots Chesterfield beauty hall is home to a range of brands from Nars and Fenty to Benefit and No7 – many of which have donated prizes for a raffle which will take place during the event.

Over 100 tickets have been sold already, with customers invited to purchase theirs for £5 from the beauty department at Boots on Low Pavement.