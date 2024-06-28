Bolsover’s General Election candidates have their say on the campaign trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover’s five Parliamentary candidates for the General Election have been working on the campaign trail to become the constituency’s MP and here are some of their reflections and plans for the area.

The 2024 General Election is being fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among other issues and voters will be able to cast their votes between 7am and 10pm, on July 4, at polling booths across Derbyshire and Bolsover’s candidates have been outlining their hopes.

Bolsover’s candidates include the previous term’s Conservative MP Mark Fletcher who was first elected in 2019 after he toppled Labour MP and Bolsover stalwart Dennis Skinner who had reigned since 1970.

Other candidates for the Bolsover constituency include Labour’s Natalie Fleet, Liberal Democrat David Hancock, the Green Party’s David Kesteven and Reform UK’s Robert Reaney.

Mark Fletcher, Natalie Fleet, David Kesteven, David Hancock and Robert Reaney.

Conservative Mark Fletcher said:”It has been the greatest honour of my life to be the MP for Bolsover, representing these communities.

“Communities that I love and try to make our area better. Whether it’s bringing a sixth form back to our community, whether it’s getting £15m to Level Up our High Streets and in particular Bolsover town centre.

“Whether it’s the 351 new police officers that we have across Derbyshire or whether it’s getting us through a once in a generation, once in a century, pandemic.

“I have been so proud to be on those green benches working for the people of Bolsover.

“We have done so much together. I will be standing for re-election and I hope I will get your support because our communities deserve something more.”

Labour’s Natalie Fleet, who previously stood as the Labour candidate for Ashfield at the 2019 election, said: “I’m standing to be our first woman MP to see our area thrive.

“I’ll be visible and accessible; once again our local voice in Westminster, never the other way around.

“I’ll give our communities a seat at the table of the next Labour government, fighting for our area from the inside.

“As your MP, I’ll fight local campaigns on issues like improvements at Junctions 28 and 29, better bus routes across our area, such as the one between Clowne and the Royal Chesterfield Hospital, and investment in our town centres.

“The next Labour government will tackle the cost of living crisis, cut NHS waiting times, launch a Border Security Command, crack down on antisocial behaviour, deliver free breakfast clubs in every primary school across our area, and give ex-miners justice over their pensions.

“Change will only come if you vote for it. Vote for change. Vote Labour Thursday, July 4.”

Reform UK’s Robert Reaney stated his key priorities, if elected, are: Tax breaks – £ 2,000 per annum better off at a basic level; Greater communication, transparency and accountability at council levels; More money via better jobs, higher quality training and education, enterprise zones and some fresh thinking, looking at the industries that are still vibrant, such as leisure, tourism, heritage, technology, logistics and focus in on how to maximise them locally; Help ‘the kids’ get on housing ladders, reduce educational debts, have greater work opportunities and be far more engaged in both the community and the debates that shape the future.

And Mr Reaney is also concerned about the countryside which he says is torn between mass housing developments, environmental concerns, wildlife issues, energy provision requirements and good old farming which he believes seems to be at the end of the queue.

Liberal Democrat David Hancock has said: “I’m currently in my third term as a district councillor at North East Derbyshire District Council and, on an even more local level, in my second term as a parish councillor for Wingerworth and my fourth as a parish councillor for Tupton.

“I’m Derbyshire born and bred. I grew up in a council house to working class parents. My late father was a bricklayer and mum a cleaner.

“I left school straight after my O-levels and I’ve worked ever since. It’s an upbringing I’m proud of.

“I grew up in a community that shaped me into the person I am – to respect everyone, no matter what their background, financial status or education.”

The Green Party’s David Kesteven has stated on his Facebook page that the Green Party is completely different from other political parties on climate change, the economy and foreign policy.

He fears climate change is happening fast and it is the most important issue and it needs solving but he claims other parties are not interested.

He also argued that the economy is being run on ‘neo-liberal grounds’ with natural assets being hived-off.

Mr Kesteven stressed the Green Party is pacifist and that the UK should not be fuelling conflicts abroad and money should be saved by staying within our own boundaries and by calling for immediate ceasefires.