Bolsover woman supports Ashgate Hospice as Forget-Me-Not Appeal returns with floral display in memory of loved ones

The Chesterfield-based hospice has once again launched its Forget-Me-Not Appeal where people can make a suggested £25 donation in return for a custom made flower to pay tribute to family and friends who have passed away.

The limited edition pink flowers, which are 45cm in length, have been made by the British Ironwork Centre and will form a display within the grounds of Renishaw Hall and Gardens, near Eckington, between June 15 to 19 and June 22 to 26.

Money raised from the sale of the handmade tributes will go towards funding the hospice’s end-of-life care.

Amanda Griffiths will be dedicating a forget-me-not in memory of her beloved dad, Victor Tye, who experienced ‘exceptional’ care at Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit

It is the second time the charity has held the fundraiser, with last year’s appeal raising £117,300.

Amanda Griffiths will be dedicating a forget-me-not in memory of her beloved dad, Victor Tye, who experienced ‘exceptional’ care at Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The hospice team ensured his final wish of dying at home with his family by his side was granted before he passed away on July 28, 2019, aged 73.

It’s because of this care that Amanda is urging people to support Ashgate’s Forget-Me-Not Appeal.

“My dad was so scared of going into Ashgate and said he felt like it was a one-way ticket,” said Amanda, 46, from Bolsover. “But once he was there and settled in, it was like his second home.

“It ended up being his place of security. He knew whenever he needed someone, whatever time of day or night it was, they were only ever a button press away.

“Dad was most worried about being in uncontrollable pain but felt safe knowing that someone at Ashgate was always there to try to take the pain away whenever he needed it.”

Despite his reluctance to go to the hospice, his room at Ashgate became his “second home” and he valued the company and support of the volunteers and staff on the Inpatient Unit immensely.

One member of Ashgate’s team that made a particular impression on Victor and his family was Inpatient Unit Healthcare Assistant, Hannah Botsford.

Amanda added: “When Dad was told he only had weeks to live, he was so frightened he wouldn’t even dare go to sleep.

“Hannah dedicated so much time to ensure he was calm and content. She would sit with him and listen to all the stories he had to tell her about his younger days and how proud he was of us all; I dread to think of all the secrets he told her about what we were like when we were younger!

“It felt so nice to know that there was someone by his side no matter what time of day it was.

“I can’t thank her enough for being the most kind and beautiful person I have ever met, who always puts other people’s needs before her own.

“I will forever be in debt to Hannah for what she did for Dad. She and the rest of the team at Ashgate are simply angels – each and every one of them.”

To dedicate a flower, vis it www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/forget-me-not or call the fundraising team on 01246 567250.