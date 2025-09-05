International drag act Jelly Cube will be supporting Bolsover Pride. Jelly Cube is pictured at this year's Chesterfield Pride prior to performing in the cabaret tent.

Bolsover will host its first Pride event, celebrating love, diversity, and community.

Music, performances, stalls and family friendly-entertainment will be hosted on the green in front of Bolsover Castle where people from all walks of life will gather to show their support for equality and inclusion. Bolsover Pride is open to everyone.

The event on September 13, from 12 noon until 6pm, will feature singers Donna Ramsdale (Jess Glynne tribute act), Elton Wrong, Alex Eastwood, the Rock Choir. Dance will be showcased by The Movement Project. Workshops will be hosted by The Growth House (theatre) and Writing East Midlands.

Diva Chanel will host Bolsover Pride with entertainment provided by fellow drag acts Jelly Cube, Lana Drama and Plessie Beau.

Stalls galore, a bouncy castle, food and drink will add to the fun of the afternoon.

Access to the Pride event is free. Standard admission charges apply for entry into the castle.

A screening of the film Kinky Boots, with a live drag show, will continue the Bolsover Pride buzz late into the evening.

International drag artist Jelly Cube will be performing at the Assembly Rooms, Bolsover at 7.15pm and the film will be shown at 8.15pm.

Kinky Boots tells the story of how an outrageous drag cabaret singer helps to save an outdated and floundering shoe factory.

Hosted by Headstock Cinema, the film and drag show are suitable for 15+ years. Tickets cost £5 and are on sale online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

Hot food and a bar will be available. There is free parking at the venue.