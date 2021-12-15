Bolsover grandparents' Christmas lights display in aid of Ashgate Hospice
An ex-miner whose Bolsover home is decorated with outdoor Christmas lights is urging people to dig deep into their pockets to support Ashgate Hospice.
Steve Pollard has been adorning the garden and exterior of his house on St Lawrence Avenue for several years although this is the first year he has done it for charity.
The 64-year-old grandfather said: "I have had close friends that have had to go in Ashgate and the hospice needs every penny.
“I have a little box at the end of the drive which says donations for the Ashgate shop in Bolsover. People last year said you should have a collection so this year I have done it.”
This year’s festive lights display is slightly smaller for a good reason. Steve said: “I have spent 11 days in hospital with Covid so my wife Janet had to finish it off.”
The illuminations were switched on on December 4, much to the delight of the couple’s six grandchildren. Steve said: “They love the lights.”
Steve, who delivers prescriptions to the housebound from Rowlands Pharmacy in Bolsover, previously worked as an electrician at Maltby and Calverton collieries.*Have you decorated your house with Christmas lights for charity this year? Email the details to: [email protected]
READ THIS: 'Santa Claus' roofer shows Christmas spirit by doing repairs for free in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare and Sheffield Children's Hospital
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe