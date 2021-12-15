Bolsover grandparents' Christmas lights display in aid of Ashgate Hospice

Steve Pollard, top right, is raising money for Ashgate Hospice through a festive lights display in his garden at St Lawrence Avenue, Bolsover.

Steve Pollard has been adorning the garden and exterior of his house on St Lawrence Avenue for several years although this is the first year he has done it for charity.

The 64-year-old grandfather said: "I have had close friends that have had to go in Ashgate and the hospice needs every penny.

“I have a little box at the end of the drive which says donations for the Ashgate shop in Bolsover. People last year said you should have a collection so this year I have done it.”

This year’s festive lights display is slightly smaller for a good reason. Steve said: “I have spent 11 days in hospital with Covid so my wife Janet had to finish it off.”

The illuminations were switched on on December 4, much to the delight of the couple’s six grandchildren. Steve said: “They love the lights.”

Steve, who delivers prescriptions to the housebound from Rowlands Pharmacy in Bolsover, previously worked as an electrician at Maltby and Calverton collieries.*Have you decorated your house with Christmas lights for charity this year? Email the details to: [email protected]