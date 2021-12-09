Chesterfield GP brings community together through Advent calendar on his street

The first display to be unveiled on Avondale Road, Chesterfield.

Creative families on Avondale Road are unveiling a new picture or display in their front window each night leading up to Christmas and their designs will remain on show until 12th night on January 6.

Simeon Rackham, a GP at Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, said: “The Covid pandemic has been, and continues to be, a massive source of anxiety. Early on in 2020 our road formed an online community to help us to support and look out for everyone on our road, especially those that were self isolating or ill. This online community has brought the road together from top to bottom and allowed us to get to know each other better and allowed us to celebrate events (socially distanced) such as VE day in May 2020 and Doorstep Carols.

"This Advent calendar is another way of joining together and celebrating Christmas this year.”

Simeon said the Advent calendar had been easy to organise as it had mainly been done through the online group.

"The response has been fantastic with so many people keen to get involved,” he said. “It’s brilliant to see everyone's new windows each day and their own creative ways. So far, we have had scenes of Santa's sleigh flying across the moon, four calling birds, three sailing ships, a nativity manger scene, five gold rings as well as some beautifully decorated numbers.

"Our children particularly enjoy spotting the number for that day.”

Simeon, his wife Esther, who works in a primary school, and their sons Eli, 7, and Caleb, 5, have been part of the Avondale Road community for more than five years.

Suzie Telfer, who lives on Avondale Road, said of the calendar: “It's for the children, really, but it's so pretty and such a lovely idea.”

Houses along the road are keeping their lights on in the evening so people can get a clear view of the displays which the residents have created using tissue paper, fairy lights, window stickers and glass paints.

