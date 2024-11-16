Body found in search for missing Chesterfield man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:35 GMT
A body, believed to be that of a missing man from Chesterfield, has been found.

The body was discovered by officers on High Tor, Matlock, at around 12:45pm today (Saturday 16 November).

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body is thought to be that of missing Shaun from Chesterfield.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

