Body found in Derbyshire in search for missing man

Ben Whittington, 26, had been reported missing from Sheffield and it was thought he may have travelled to the Derbyshire area.

On Tuesday, officers said a man’s body was found close to Ladybower Reservoir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Ben Whittington's family is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body to be that of Ben Whittington.

“Enquiries are ongoing – however, his death is not being treated as suspicious.”