Body found in Derbyshire in search for missing man

Police searching for a missing man have found a body near Ladybower Reservoir.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 6:44 pm

Ben Whittington, 26, had been reported missing from Sheffield and it was thought he may have travelled to the Derbyshire area.

On Tuesday, officers said a man’s body was found close to Ladybower Reservoir.

Police say Ben Whittington's family is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body to be that of Ben Whittington.

“Enquiries are ongoing – however, his death is not being treated as suspicious.”

