Body found in Derbyshire in search for missing man
Police searching for a missing man have found a body near Ladybower Reservoir.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 6:44 pm
Ben Whittington, 26, had been reported missing from Sheffield and it was thought he may have travelled to the Derbyshire area.
On Tuesday, officers said a man’s body was found close to Ladybower Reservoir.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body to be that of Ben Whittington.
“Enquiries are ongoing – however, his death is not being treated as suspicious.”