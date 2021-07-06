Campaigners outside Chesterfield Town Hall.

Pictures show protesters in Chesterfield demanding better pay for NHS staff

Healthcare workers and their supporters gathered in Chesterfield at the weekend as part of a nationwide protest calling for improved pay for NHS staff.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:29 pm

Campaigners made their voices heard on Saturday – ahead of the NHS’s 73rd birthday on Monday.

Their demands included a 15 per cent pay rise for staff, no further cuts and an end to privatisation of the NHS.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick took these pictures.

1. NHS protest

There was a good turnout despite the terrible weather.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. NHS protest

Protesters says there are 'big battles ahead over pay and privatisation in our NHS'.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. NHS protest

Campaigners on the march.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. NHS protest

Young and old took part in the protest.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

