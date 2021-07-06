Pictures show protesters in Chesterfield demanding better pay for NHS staff
Healthcare workers and their supporters gathered in Chesterfield at the weekend as part of a nationwide protest calling for improved pay for NHS staff.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:29 pm
Campaigners made their voices heard on Saturday – ahead of the NHS’s 73rd birthday on Monday.
Their demands included a 15 per cent pay rise for staff, no further cuts and an end to privatisation of the NHS.
Our photographer Jason Chadwick took these pictures.
