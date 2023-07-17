The plaque was unveiled at Rose Hill United Reformed Church today (Thursday) by Marlene Cook, who is believed to be the longest worshipping member of the current congregation.

Philip Riden , chairman of the Chesterfield and District Civic Society, spoke about the history of the building and how efforts need to be made to ensure its future. The church is due to close its doors in September because it is no longer viable.

The building’s history is outlined on the plaque, which is sponsored by the church. Its foundation stone was laid in September 1822, the church opened in 1823 and the building was extended in 1860. The adjacent Eastwood Rooms opened in 1956. The Eastwood family were Chesterfield industrialists, particularly remembered for their railway wagon works on Brimington Road, and were great benefactors to the town and associated with the church for many years.