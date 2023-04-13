Look inside the Chesterfield church being forced to close after 200 years

Rose Hill’s United Reformed Church has announced it will close its doors in September after 200 years of welcoming worshipers.

The “heartbreaking decision” was made after it was decided the long-term future of the Rose Hill site was ‘unsustainable’.

Parishioners were only able to return to in-person worship last September after 21 months of virtual services as a result of the pandemic.

Margaret Davies, church secretary, said it was “devastating” to have to close the church but that an ageing congregation meant they were unable to fill key roles to maintain the church and its building.

The DT was invited to take a look round the historic building – which first opened to worshipers in 1823 – as they gear up to mark their 200th anniversary next month. The church will host its last service in September.

