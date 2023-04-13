News you can trust since 1855
Look inside the Chesterfield church being forced to close after 200 years

Rose Hill’s United Reformed Church has announced it will close its doors in September after 200 years of welcoming worshipers.

By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

The “heartbreaking decision” was made after it was decided the long-term future of the Rose Hill site was ‘unsustainable’.

Parishioners were only able to return to in-person worship last September after 21 months of virtual services as a result of the pandemic.

Margaret Davies, church secretary, said it was “devastating” to have to close the church but that an ageing congregation meant they were unable to fill key roles to maintain the church and its building.

The DT was invited to take a look round the historic building – which first opened to worshipers in 1823 – as they gear up to mark their 200th anniversary next month. The church will host its last service in September.

United Reformed Church on Rose Hill is to close after 200 years: Margaret Davies, pictured, says the closure is 'devastating'.

1. Rose Hill United Reformed Church

United Reformed Church on Rose Hill is to close after 200 years: Margaret Davies, pictured, says the closure is 'devastating'. Photo: Brian Eyre

Margaret Davies, church secretary, said the congregation had to 'face the inevitable' that it was no longer viable to maintain the Rose Hill site.

2. Facing the inevitable

Margaret Davies, church secretary, said the congregation had to 'face the inevitable' that it was no longer viable to maintain the Rose Hill site. Photo: Brian Eyre

The pews have been home to worshipers since May 1823 - originally known as Rose Hill Congregational Church, then Soresby Street Congregational Church.

3. 200 years of worship

The pews have been home to worshipers since May 1823 - originally known as Rose Hill Congregational Church, then Soresby Street Congregational Church. Photo: Brian Eyre

The organ at Rose Hill URC was presented to parishioners in 1930 - 107 years after the church, first known as Rose Hill Congregational Church, was opened.

4. Pipe organ at Rose Hill

The organ at Rose Hill URC was presented to parishioners in 1930 - 107 years after the church, first known as Rose Hill Congregational Church, was opened. Photo: Brian Eyre

