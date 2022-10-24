Joan May was the centre of attention at Claydon Lodge Care Home in North Wingfield where she marked her centenary this month. Home manager Michaela Whitehall said: “She enjoyed a birthday afternoon tea here with family and a cake and tipple with the other service users.”

Joan, who has dementia and no longer recognises her loved ones, has lived at the home since 2021. Her family cherish fond memories of the happy times they spent with her when they were growing up. In her younger days Joan enjoyed watching Chesterfield FC at home games with her son David. She was very active and enjoyed walking, gardening and cricket as well as holidays in Scarborough with her husband Tony.

Joan May on her 100th birthday.

Prior to moving to Claydon Lodge permanently, widowed Joan was cared for by her daughter Pam and son-in-law Keith at their home in Grassmoor for more than 20 years.

Born Joan Alice Ridgard on October 12, 1922, she was the only daughter of Joseph and Gladys Ridgard of Sutton Scarsdale and had a brother, Cliff, who served in the Royal Navy. Her dad was killed at Arkwright Colliery when Joan was 21.

During the Second World War Joan volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service. She worked as a cook and was previously employed at Thomas & Sons of Whittington Moor.

Joan’s husband Tony was an electrician at Williamthorpe pit when the couple tied the knot. They lived on Cressbrook Avenue, North Wingfield, for most of their married life. On retirement Joan cared for her mum Gladys, her mother-in-law, Gertie May and her brother in law, Frank May.

Joan volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.

In later years, when Joan was living with her daughter and son-in-law, she continued her weekly visits to the Darby and Joan Club and the Luncheon Club in North Wingfield and Danesmoor and enjoyed attending services at Grassmoor chapel where she loved to sing.

