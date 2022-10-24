Rachel Modest missed out on a place in the final of the ITV series after a controversial decision by mentor Sir Tom Jones controversially sent Anthonia through to the climax of the competition.

Special educational needs teacher Rachel, 45, commented on her Facebook site: “ I’ve learned so much from my Voice experience….that I can take on with me. I want to make this a career…so watch this space….new music coming soon!! Time to make this dream a reality!!”

Messages of support have flooded Rachel’s social media. Therese Manship wrote: “The Voice has given you wings now go fly. Can’t wait to see what happens next in your exciting journey."

Rachel Modest performing in The Voice semi-final (photo: ITV)