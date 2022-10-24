Chesterfield teacher vows to pursue musical career after Sir Tom Jones' controversial decision on The Voice UK
A Chesterfield teacher will use her experience on television talent show The Voice UK as a stepping stone towards her dream of a career in music.
Rachel Modest missed out on a place in the final of the ITV series after a controversial decision by mentor Sir Tom Jones controversially sent Anthonia through to the climax of the competition.
Special educational needs teacher Rachel, 45, commented on her Facebook site: “ I’ve learned so much from my Voice experience….that I can take on with me. I want to make this a career…so watch this space….new music coming soon!! Time to make this dream a reality!!”
Messages of support have flooded Rachel’s social media. Therese Manship wrote: “The Voice has given you wings now go fly. Can’t wait to see what happens next in your exciting journey."
Jan Bernard commented: “Your voice is up on the level with other female legends like Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Shirley Bassey.” Charlotte Louise Taylor posted: “I’m glad to hear you’re still going to pursue your singing career because the world needs to hear it. You’re going to be a mega star like a new Whitney or something.”