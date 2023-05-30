News you can trust since 1855
BIg-hearted Derbyshire boy raises over £600 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice on his 13th birthday weekend

A boy with a heart of gold spent the weekend of his 13th birthday raising money for a children’s hospice.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th May 2023, 16:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:31 BST

Hayden Hudson, who has ADHD and asthma, swam a mile in 17 minutes at Staveley’s Healthy Living Centre and two days later pedalled 18 miles from his home in Bolsover to Chatsworth in two and a half hours. Hayden’s achievements have raised more than £600 which he will present to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice on June 20.

He tackled his sponsored swim on Friday, immediately after a two-hour early morning training session with Chesterfield Swimming Club. Swimming coach Guillermo Sierra and Hayen’s brother-in-law Craig Hibbert accompanied the teenager on his sponsored cycle ride.

Hayden’s mum Tracey said: “He is a star. Only three weeks ago he won silver in the regionals, which means he is the second fastest breast stroke swimmer in the region. And in three weeks he is going to a para national competition.”

Hayden on his 18-mile sponsored cycle from Bolsover to Chatsworth (photo: P.B. Drone and Photography)Hayden on his 18-mile sponsored cycle from Bolsover to Chatsworth (photo: P.B. Drone and Photography)
A pupil at The Bolsover School, Hayden has raised more than £9,000 for good causes since he was eight years old. Beneficiaries have included Nightingale children’s ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Sands baby loss charity, Bolsover’s Freedom Community Project’s food bank, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Cleft Lip and Palate Association and Bolsover Parish Church.

Tracey said: “Hayden celebrated his 13th birthday from the Friday evening, having a barbecue, inflatable slide, sumo wrestling, with his family and three best friends, Abigail, Daisy and Maisie...these girls are amazing with Hayden, they understand him and help in school and swimming. Abigail and Daisy are from swimming club and because Hayden can’t read, they tell him what is written on the board. Because of his ADHD his behaviour can become disruptive but they manage to calm him down and keep him focused. Maisie is from school and does exactly the same in school; she helps Hayden.”

"On his birthday Saturday he went shopping with his money. And tomorrow he gets his main present from me; I am taking him to Leicester to have a driving experience, he will get to drive a Lamborghini . That's one of his dreams. Next year he wants to parachute out of an aeroplane.”

Hayden completed a one-mile sponsored swim just after completing an early morning two-hour training session with Chesterfield Swimming Club (photo: P.B. Drone and Photography)Hayden completed a one-mile sponsored swim just after completing an early morning two-hour training session with Chesterfield Swimming Club (photo: P.B. Drone and Photography)
