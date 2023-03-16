Twelve-year-old Hayden Hudson, of Moor Lane, Bolsover, has ADHD and asthma but that hasn’t prevented him from raising more than £9,000 for good causes.

His mum Tracey said: “Hayden has a heart of gold – if anyone needs anything, he’ll think of something he can do to help them raise that money...it’s never too much for him.”

Hayden’s sponsored bike rides, swims and running since the age of eight have helped the Macmillan cancer unit and Nightingale children’s ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Sands baby loss charity, Bolsover’s Freedom Community Project’s food bank, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Cleft Lip and Palate Association and Bolsover Parish Church.

Keen swimmer Hayden Hudson, who has won several medals, will be taking part in the junior national para swimming championship in Coventry in June 2023.

Bolsover School pupil Hayden has every reason to feel proud of his achievements. He was honoured with a Child of Britain Award in 2022 and received a Points of Light award and letter from prime minister Boris Johnson and the Bishop of Derby award, both in 2021.

Up until 2023 Hayden was doing two fundraisers a year for charity but has now cut this down to one as he is in training for big swimming competitions including the junior national para championships in June. He swims with Chesterfield Swimming Club, trains seven times a week in the pool and has twice-weekly land training sessions including push-ups, press-ups and sit-ups, all in Queen's Park Sports Centre.

Breast stroke is Hayden’s forte and he was privileged to meet Olympic gold medal swimmer Adam Peaty two years ago. Tracey said: “Because of all the good work Hayden does, people in Bolsover raised enough money for me to drive us to Newport and have an overnight stay in a hotel round the corner from the international sports village. Hayden was over the moon and very proud when he met Adam.”

Hayden’s big charity push this year is for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. He will be swimming a mile at Staveley’s Healthy Living Centre on May 26 and doing an 18-mile bike ride from Bolsover to Chatsworth on May 28, with his sister’s partner, Craig Hibbert, accompanying him on the ride. Between those dates Hayden will celebrate his 13th birthday.

Hayden Hudson is raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

In 2022 Hayden raised more than £1,000 for the baby loss charity Sands through a sponsored triathlon. Tracey said: “His sister Rebecca and her partner Craig lost a baby last year. Because Hayden saw how upset Rebecca and Craig were, he wanted to help Sands because they supported us as a family. Hayden and Craig biked from Bolsover to Poolsbrook, ran around Poolsbrook park twice with a friend and then Hayden was joined by a girl from the swimming club for a mile’s swim at the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley.”

In 2021 Hayden took part in Swim 22 to raise money for Diabetes UK. The challenge was to swim 24 miles within three months. Tracey said: “Hayden swam 44 miles in three weeks!”

Even the Covid lockdown of 2020 failed to deter Hayden’s fundraising. Tracey said: “He couldn’t go swimming because all the pools were shut so he got his two nephews, Tyler and Kyii Riley, to do 100-mile bike ride in a week to raise money for the food bank at Freedom Community Project in Bolsover.”

Hayden’s 12-year-old cousin, Kianna Stone, was born with a cleft palate which spurred him into raising money for a charity which supports people who are similarly affected. His fundraising for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s children’s ward was to give back to those who are helping him with his asthma, ADHD and learning difficulties.

Hayden Hudson with nephews Tyler and Kyii did a 100-mile bike ride over a week to raise money for Freedom Community Project's food bank.

Reflecting on her son’s achievements, Tracey said that Hayden’s desire to help others began when he overheard a conversation she was having with a friend. Her pal’s daughter had received treatment at the Macmillan cancer unit and her friend was keen to organise a fundraiser to thank the unit. “Hayden said ‘I like swimming, can’t I put my swim in and raise some money for it,” said Tracey. “He raised just over £1,000 by swimming a mile at Queen’s Park.

"He makes me so proud – I am over the moon with him.”

Tracey has set up a JustGIving page for people who want to support Hayden’s swimming and bike challenges in May. All donations will go straight to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Sponsorship pledges can be made via www.justgiving.com/page/tracey-hudson-1673541450183