Derbyshire police bid to trace man who helped 'distressed' girl in early hours incident

The girl was attempting to cross the road, on or near a dual carriageway, near Burton, sometime between the late evening of Monday, February 21 and early hours of Tuesday, February 22.

The driver, a man, stopped to see if the girl was ok and agreed to take her home to Derby.

He dropped her off in the Allenton area at around 3.30am on February 22.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl in distress was helped by a passing motorist in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

Detective Sergeant Sophie Draycott said: “We believe he may have information that could help us understand how she came to be distressed.

“Unfortunately, we don’t currently have a specific location or time but believe that anyone who saw her, or stopped to help, would remember doing so as the circumstances may have seemed unusual.

“If you saw the girl or were the person who stopped to help please do get in touch.”