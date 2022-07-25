The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people to rate their doctor’s practice.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Chesterfield and beyond among the 117 in the Joined Up Derbyshire integrated care system.
Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.
The survey was carried out between January 10 and April 11 this year.
1. Stubley Medical Centre, Dronfield
There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at Stubley Medical Centre. The response rate was 46 percent. The practice achieved an overall good rating of 96%, with 74% of respondents grading it very good. Stubley Medical Centre was placed 1st in the list of 117 surgeries for the highest percentage of good responses.
Photo: Google
2. St Lawrence Road Medical Centre, North Wingfield
There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at St Lawrence Road Medical Centre. The response rate was 44 percent. The practice achieved an overall good rating of 93%, with 63% of respondents grading it very good. St Lawrence Road Medical Centre was placed 4th in the list of 117 surgeries for the highest percentage of good responses.
Photo: Google
3. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield
There were 265 survey forms sent out to patients at Chatsworth Road Medical Centre. The response rate was 45 percent. The practice achieved an overall good rating of 92%, with 71% of respondents grading it very good. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre was placed 7th in the list of 117 surgeries for the highest percentage of good responses.
Photo: Google
4. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield
There were 269 survey forms sent out to patients at Newbold Surgery. The response rate was 39 percent. The practice achieved an overall good rating of 91%, with 52% of respondents grading it very good. Newbold Surgery was placed 9th in the list of 117 surgeries for the highest percentage of good responses.
Photo: Google