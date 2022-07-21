The study also reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Chesterfield and surrounding area,

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between January 10 and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in and around Chesterfield among the 117 that come under the remit of Joined Up Care Derbyshire Integrated Care System.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good/very bad or fairly bad.

1. The Grange, Grangewood The Grange Family Health Care Centre was ranked third out of 117 practices for its percentage of poor responses. There were 353 survey forms distributed, 100 were completed and returned and the response was 28%. In grading their experience of the GP practice, 19% said fairly poor and 10% said very poor.

2. Clay Cross Medical Centre Clay Cross Medical Centre was ranked 13 out of 117 practices for its percentage of poor responses. There were 298 survey forms distributed, 122 were completed and returned and the response was 41%. In grading their experience of the GP practice, 14% said fairly poor and 9% said very poor.

3. Chesterfield Medical Partnership Chesterfield Medical Partnership was ranked 18 out of 117 practices for its percentage of poor responses. There were 313 survey forms distributed, 197 were completed and returned and the response was 31%. In grading their experience of the GP practice, 10% said fairly poor and 11% said very poor.

4. Oakhill Medical Practice, Dronfield Oakhill Medical Practice was ranked 19 out of 117 practices for its percentage of poor responses. There were 259 survey forms distributed, 132 were completed and returned and the response rate was 51.9%. In grading their experience of the GP practice, 16% said fairly poor and 4% said very poor.