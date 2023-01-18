News you can trust since 1855
Has your favourite barber shop made the top grade among Google reviews? (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Yuriy Kochemasov)

Best barber shops in Chesterfield and surrounding areas based on Google reviews

Want to look your best for a hot date or a work appointment? Chesterfield and its surrounding villages have some excellent barbers who will do just that.

By Gay Bolton
1 hour ago

From a new haircut to a beard trim, there are plenty to top-rated places to make you look good and feel great.

We’ve had a look at Google reviews to find out the barbers that have got the best ratings based on customer reviews.

READ THIS: These 24 hair salons in Chesterfield have 5 star reviews on Google

1. Ibzy Salon Barbers, Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, S40 2EN

Ibzy's rating is based on 76 reviews. Nathan Morris posted: "First timer at Ibzy salon and I can honestly say it's one of the best cuts I've had in Chesterfield by far and the staff are easy going and friendly."

2. Vegas Barber, Littlemoor, Chesterfield S41 8QW

Vegas Barber's rating is based on 41 Google reviews. Ryan Clark posted: "Really good welcome and fantastic service! Probably one of the best barbers I have been to and been to a few around the area" (generic photo: Adobe Stock/hedgehog94)

3. Classic Fades, 50 Newbold Road, Chesterfield S41 8RJ

Classic Fades' rating is based on 40 reviews. Gareth Worth posted: "Great cut with hot towel at the end. Well priced and quick service. Always get a decent haircut and the guys listen to what you've asked for."

4. Babylon Barbers, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S40 2DH

Babylon Barbers' rating is based on 38 Google reviews. Phil B posted: "The guy who cut my hair listened intently to my wishes for my cut and beard trim. Walked out with it all done exactly as I wanted."

