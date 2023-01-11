If you have resolved to get a new look for the new year, you may be wondering where the best place in Chesterfield is to have your hair done professionally.
A visit to a salon offers an opportunity to unwind for an hour or so while the expert gets to work on cutting or colouring your locks.
There’s nothing like a new hairdo to lift your spirits and make you ready to face the coldest and bleakest time of the year.
Here are recommendations for the best hairdressers in Chesterfield, based on Google’s top 5/5 rating.
1. Embellish Makeup & Hair Studio, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Embellish Makeup & Hair Studio's rating is based on 90 reviews. Kim Frost posted: "Had my bridesmaids hair and makeup done here for my best friend's wedding. The ladies couldn't have been more lovely or have done a better job."
Photo: Google
2. Suave, Newbold Road, Chesterfield
Suave's rating is based on 51 Google reviews. Olivia Torr posted: "The best kept secret in Chesterfield...Suave is a great salon. The stylists are warm and friendly and put you at ease."
Photo: Google
3. The Pamper Pad Hair & Beauty Salon, Lee Road, Hady, Chesterfield
The Pamper Pad Hair & Beauty Salon's rating is based on 32 reviews. Paula Waterfall posted: "Highly recommend. The staff are very friendly."
Photo: Google
4. Gigi Browns, Park Road, Chesterfield
Gigi Browns rating is based on 26 Google reviews. Libby “LibStar” Hopkinson posted: " I have been to Gigi Browns a few times now and every time I have had such a great experience! The staff are friendly and the service is top notch."
Photo: National World