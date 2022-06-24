Before they were famous: 12 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Derbyshire celebrities who found stardom from Tess Daly to John Hurt

1. Tess Daly

While Tess Daly might have become a household name thanks to her presenting skills, she was actually born Helen Elizabeth Daly. Her parents Vivian and Sylvia Daly were textile factory workers and she grew up in Derbyshire. Pictured here in 2002 during her SMTV Live days, Daly is probably best known as the co-host of the BBC's prime time series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Photo: Warren Little