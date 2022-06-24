Before they were famous: 12 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Derbyshire celebrities who found stardom from Tess Daly to John Hurt

These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the county’s biggest names before they were famous – or in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.
Derbyshire has a wealth of talent from its vibrant towns and beautiful villages. Whether it be stage, TV or the music industry, years of hard work and determination certainly paid off for these celebs.
1. Tess Daly
While Tess Daly might have become a household name thanks to her presenting skills, she was actually born Helen Elizabeth Daly. Her parents Vivian and Sylvia Daly were textile factory workers and she grew up in Derbyshire. Pictured here in 2002 during her SMTV Live days, Daly is probably best known as the co-host of the BBC's prime time series, Strictly Come Dancing.
Photo: Warren Little
2. Vivienne Westwood
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood outside Bow Street Magistrate's Court in 1977, where she was facing a Breach of Peace case. Westwood was born Vivienne Swire in the Peak District village of Tintwistle in 1941.
Photo: Peter Cade
3. Timothy Dalton
Before he played James Bond on the big screen Timothy Dalton took to the stage with Belper Players. Here he is pictured in one of the group's performances. Dalton actually grew up in Milford near Belper and is a former Strutt School student.
Photo: Submitted picture
4. Jo Guest
Chesterfield's Jo Guest is pictured in 1998 at Cineworld on Derby Road. The former Page 3 girl posed with Harry Bizinus, a Travolta lookalike, for this photo taken by a Derbyshire Times photographer. Born and raised in Chesterfield, Guest started in modelling after she saw an advertisement while on a catering course at her local college. From 2000 she was a television host for the Men and Motors.
Photo: Barry Richardson