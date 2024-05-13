Becky Measures set to appear at first ever Tupton Pride event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first-ever Tupton Pride event, organised by Tupton Community Group, will be hosted at Tupton Rugby Club recreation ground from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday, June 1 – with a special guest Becky Measures as the presenter.
The event, which is free to attend, will see an array of fun activities and entertainment, including live music, comedy and drag act. Food stalls and bars will also be on the site.
Tupton Pride will offer a wide range of activities for children – with the programme featuring face painting, two bouncy castles and a blow-up dart board.
Speaking on behalf of the Tupton Community group, Melanie Clark said: “It’s an inclusive family event suitable for all ages and a brand new initiative at the village. It’s for everybody in the local area not just the people of Tupton. We are a very supportive community and we want to make everybody feel welcome.”
Commenting on the event, Ross Shipman, councillor for Tupton said: “A great day for all the family to celebrate diversity and what makes us all unique.”
Tupton Pride will also feature a charity rugby match between Sheffield Vulcans, and Flamingo Unicorns with kick-off planned for 2.30 pm.
All funds raised during the day will be donated to two charities – Derbyshire LGBTQ and Flaming Unicorns, a charity fundraising rugby team for Tough Enough To Care.
Parking will be available around the village for blue badge holders and event participants only. Those using public transport, can catch the 51 bus from Chesterfield to Tupton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.