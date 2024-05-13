Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family friendly event with live music and fun activities is set to take place on June 1.

The first-ever Tupton Pride event, organised by Tupton Community Group, will be hosted at Tupton Rugby Club recreation ground from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday, June 1 – with a special guest Becky Measures as the presenter.

The event, which is free to attend, will see an array of fun activities and entertainment, including live music, comedy and drag act. Food stalls and bars will also be on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tupton Pride will offer a wide range of activities for children – with the programme featuring face painting, two bouncy castles and a blow-up dart board.

The first-ever Tupton Pride event, organised by Tupton Community Group, will be hosted at Tupton Rugby Club recreation ground from 12 noon to 6 pm on Saturday, June 1 – with a special guest Becky Measures as the presenter.

Speaking on behalf of the Tupton Community group, Melanie Clark said: “It’s an inclusive family event suitable for all ages and a brand new initiative at the village. It’s for everybody in the local area not just the people of Tupton. We are a very supportive community and we want to make everybody feel welcome.”

Commenting on the event, Ross Shipman, councillor for Tupton said: “A great day for all the family to celebrate diversity and what makes us all unique.”

Tupton Pride will also feature a charity rugby match between Sheffield Vulcans, and Flamingo Unicorns with kick-off planned for 2.30 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised during the day will be donated to two charities – Derbyshire LGBTQ and Flaming Unicorns, a charity fundraising rugby team for Tough Enough To Care.