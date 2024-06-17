Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bank in Chesterfield is set to reopen later this summer.

An HSBC branch at Market Place in Chesterfield closed temporarily last Friday (June 14) to allow refreshment which includes internal building work. The bank is expected to re-open on Thursday, July 18.

Robert Halliday, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Chesterfield branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

"We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events.”

