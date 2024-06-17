Bank branch in Chesterfield town centre closes to allow building refreshment works
An HSBC branch at Market Place in Chesterfield closed temporarily last Friday (June 14) to allow refreshment which includes internal building work. The bank is expected to re-open on Thursday, July 18.
Robert Halliday, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Chesterfield branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
"We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events.”
The pop-up bank services will be hosted at Chesterfield Library on New Beetwell Street where HSBC on Mondays and Wednesdays from June 19 until July 10 between 10 am and 3 pm. HSBC staff will be on hand at the site to support customers.
