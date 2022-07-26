Auction for Chesterfield town centre building with guide price of £550,000 which was formerly home of a bar and restaurant near Crooked Spire church

York House on St Mary’s Gate has a guide price of £550,000 and will be offered for sale on Thursday, July 28, through an online bidding process.

The ground and first floors were run as the All Saints Tap bar and Cipollini restaurant until May 2021 when the businesses closed down after lockdown restrictions took their toll.

These two floors, which include a large bar area, dance floor, dumb waiter, bottle store and an outside courtyard, were previously let at £50,000 per annum.

The second floor, known as York House Chambers, is currently tenanted, bringing in £20,000 per annum with a rent review due in October 2022. Luxury accommodation on this floor includes reception area, kitchen, staff room, ladies and gents toilets. There is mostly original polished herringbone parquet flooring on this floor.

Sitting just below the Crooked Spire Church, this three-storey former council building offers a total of 1,298 sq m2(12,109 sq ft) floor area.