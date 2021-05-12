Sadness as twin Chesterfield venues announce they will not be reopening after lockdown

The All Saints Tap, in York House on St Mary’s Gate, today announced that, due to the coronavirus lockdown, both the lively craft ale venue and sister restaurant Cipollini above will not be reopening.

A post on its Facebook page says: “What a year its been. Hospitality as you know has had a rough ride up to now and has been hit harder than most.

“Unfortunately we as a company, The All Saints Tap and our sister Cipollini, due to coronavirus lockdowns, are not able to reopen our doors, resulting in a incredibly hard decision to close both venues.

“This decision was not made lightly and some what totally out of our hands, our venue is absolutely beautiful and has brought many customers such joy over the years.

“A venue full of outstanding staff members over the years who have given hard work and dedication.

“Several special occasions which we have had the joy of hosting, and our regulars who played such a big part and will always hold such a huge part in our hearts.

“This being said, Chantelle, our general manager, has now taken over another one of our sister venues, Moo Bar, and is working extremely hard to refurb the venue.”

Inside the All Saints Tap on St Mary's Gate.

‘Thank you for loyalty’

Customers have been urged to support Moo Bar and also the Tap’s sister venue Bar Rumba, both on Corporation Street.

The statement said: “Any customers who have booked with us please give our sister venue Bar Rumba a call to book in for a lovely meal or cocktails.

Inside the All Saints Tap.

“Thank you for your continuous loyalty, and please come and say hello in the newly refurbished Moo.”

The All Saints Tap opened in Chesterfield in summer 2017, describing itself as a “lively meeting spot serving up craft ales galore, great eats and live sport”.

Italian restaurant Cipollini opened at the same time, featuring Chesterfield’s first botanical gin room.

The announcement comes on the day another Chesterfield business closed for the last time, with Debenhams, on Ravenside Retail Park, also shutting its doors permanently today.

Cipollini Ristorante Italiano has also closed.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor…

