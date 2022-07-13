Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk shines on in 15 of your great photos

Saturday’s walk is expected to bring in more than £200,000 to support the hospice which looks after people with life-limiting illnesses across north Derbyshire.
Many were walking to show their gratitude for the care that the hospice provided for members of their family or friends.
More than 2,000 walkers created a memorable experience through their show of support.
Registration has now opened for Sparkle Night Walk 2023 and you can sign up now for just £7. Go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk
READ THIS: Sparkle Night Walk in 30 photos show fundraisers stepping out on streets of Chesterfield to bring in expected £200,000 for Ashgate Hospice