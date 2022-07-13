Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk shines on in 15 of your great photos

Saturday’s walk is expected to bring in more than £200,000 to support the hospice which looks after people with life-limiting illnesses across north Derbyshire.

Many were walking to show their gratitude for the care that the hospice provided for members of their family or friends.

More than 2,000 walkers created a memorable experience through their show of support.

Registration has now opened for Sparkle Night Walk 2023 and you can sign up now for just £7. Go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

1. Great result Staff at the law firm Banner Jones took part in the Sparkle Night Walk and raised around £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice.

2. Three cheers Beau (right), Reuben (centre) and their friend were first to the finish line to set a new record for the fastest time. The boys took part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of Beau's dad who passed away from cancer.

3. Brilliant sight Chris Daniels posted: "It was a brilliant night, when we turned past Casa at the start all I could see was what looked like a mile of pink T-shirts and flashing bunny ears. Very humbling."

4. Sparkling shot Helen Hall wrote: "My daughter and granddaughter and her friend."