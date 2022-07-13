Sparkle Night Walk 2022 drew more than 2,000 participants.

Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk shines on in 15 of your great photos

Fantastic fundraisers who stepped out on the Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospice are shining examples of Chesterfield’s caring community.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:16 pm

Saturday’s walk is expected to bring in more than £200,000 to support the hospice which looks after people with life-limiting illnesses across north Derbyshire.

Many were walking to show their gratitude for the care that the hospice provided for members of their family or friends.

More than 2,000 walkers created a memorable experience through their show of support.

Registration has now opened for Sparkle Night Walk 2023 and you can sign up now for just £7. Go to www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

READ THIS: Sparkle Night Walk in 30 photos show fundraisers stepping out on streets of Chesterfield to bring in expected £200,000 for Ashgate Hospice

1. Great result

Staff at the law firm Banner Jones took part in the Sparkle Night Walk and raised around £1,000 for Ashgate Hospice.

Photo: Banner Jones

Photo Sales

2. Three cheers

Beau (right), Reuben (centre) and their friend were first to the finish line to set a new record for the fastest time. The boys took part in the Sparkle Night Walk in memory of Beau's dad who passed away from cancer.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Brilliant sight

Chris Daniels posted: "It was a brilliant night, when we turned past Casa at the start all I could see was what looked like a mile of pink T-shirts and flashing bunny ears. Very humbling."

Photo: Chris Daniels

Photo Sales

4. Sparkling shot

Helen Hall wrote: "My daughter and granddaughter and her friend."

Photo: Helen Hall

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 4