Sparkle Night Walk in 30 photos show fundraisers stepping out on streets of Chesterfield to bring in expected £200,000 for Ashgate Hospice

Donning flashing bunny ears and pink outfits, more than 2,000 people stepped out for the return of the hospice’s biggest fundraiser on Saturday, July 9.

The 10k walk, sponsored by Vertu Toyota, is expected to raise over £200,000 to help fund the end of life care and support the charity provides across north Derbyshire.

Amongst those taking part was Mick Winfield, 67, from Chesterfield who was walking in memory of his brother, John, who died in the care of the hospice at just 39 years old.

Mick said: “This is my third time taking part in Sparkle Night Walk and I keep coming back to support the hospice because of the excellent care they gave my brother. “

Another person walking was 57-year-old Julie Lodge and her friend Jane Fox, both from Chesterfield. Julie was walking in memory of her mum, dad and friend Frank who had died just a few weeks earlier.

Julie said: “Ashgate Hospice has been there to support me and my family several times. They were there to care for my dad when he was living with lung cancer, and they were there again when my mum was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Most recently my friend Frank was cared for on their Inpatient Unit and again the care was phenomenal. I am lucky that I am fit and healthy and I just want to be able to give something back to those who are less fortunate than me.”

Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “From everyone at Ashgate, thank you to every person who turned out to take part in our Sparkle Night Walk and made it such a success.

“It’s incredible to see so many people coming together and we were amazed to see over 2,000 people sparkling for their community!

“I would also like to praise everyone behind the scenes, including an army of incredible volunteers across the entire route and our generous sponsors for covering so many of our costs.”

Super early bird registration for next year’s event has opened, with the walk set to take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023. To register for the super early bird price of £7 go to: www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk

